Kayode Salako reveals why Peter Obi won in Lagos state while GRV lost in the same state

According to Kayode Salako, a former chairman of the Labour Party in Lagos state, Peter Obi won in the previous presidential election in Lagos because he voted for him. However, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the Labour Party’s candidate for governorship in Lagos, lost because he did not cast his vote for him.

In an interview with Arise during the day program, Kayode Salako addressed the allegation that he is a mole in the party. He vehemently denied being a mole, stating that he had actively contributed to building the Labour Party’s structure in Lagos during his time as the state chairman.

He emphasized that his commitment to the party was sincere, despite his wife, Foluke Daramola Salako, being associated with the All Progressives Congress (APC) and working for President Bola Tinubu. Due to this association, some party members regarded him with suspicion and branded him a mole.

When asked directly if he had voted for Peter Obi, Salako confirmed that he had indeed cast his vote for the presidential candidate. He went on to claim that Peter Obi’s victory in Lagos state during the last presidential election could be attributed to his support through voting. On the contrary, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the Labour Party’s governorship candidate in Lagos, did not emerge victorious because Salako did not vote for him.

Salako’s statement suggests a clear correlation between his voting decisions and the election outcomes. He maintained that his choice to support Peter Obi played a decisive role in the candidate’s triumph in Lagos state. Conversely, the absence of his vote for Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour contributed to the candidate’s failure to secure victory, resulting in Babajide Sanwo-Olu being declared the winner of the election in Lagos.

Despite being accused of being a mole within the party, Salako reiterated that his actions were motivated by his genuine dedication to the Labour Party. He asserted that his efforts to build the party’s foundation in Lagos were evidence of his loyalty and commitment. However, the distrust towards him, fueled by his wife’s affiliations and his support for a candidate outside the party, continued to persist.

Kayode Salako, the former Labour Party chairman in Lagos state, denied the mole accusations, emphasizing his sincere contributions to the party. He stated that voting for Peter Obi in the last presidential election contributed to the candidate’s success in Lagos, while his failure to vote for the party’s governorship candidate resulted in a different outcome for that position. Despite his explanations, suspicion surrounding his allegiance lingered within the party.

