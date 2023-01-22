Kayode Reacts To A Video Of So-called APC Decampees Burning Clothes With A Printed Image Of Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Femi Fani-Kayode, a senior member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), declared that from this point on, there will never be peace between his party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former minister of ation was responding to a video that was going viral online showing Senator Dino Melaye, a spokesman for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, directing the burning of clothing bearing the printed image of the APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

On Sunday, Fani-Kayode released a message on his verified Twitter account. He stated that Senator Melaye had publicly burned the APC.

“This demonstration of disgrace took occurred in the Abuja house of Atiku Abubakar,” he wrote. You refer to us as Satan and then you publicly burn us?

After this, how can there be peace between us?

