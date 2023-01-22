NEWS

Kayode Reacts To A Video Of So-called APC Decampees Burning Clothes With A Printed Image Of Tinubu

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 hours ago
0 341 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Femi Fani-Kayode, a senior member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), declared that from this point on, there will never be peace between his party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former minister of ation was responding to a video that was going viral online showing Senator Dino Melaye, a spokesman for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, directing the burning of clothing bearing the printed image of the APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

On Sunday, Fani-Kayode released a message on his verified Twitter account. He stated that Senator Melaye had publicly burned the APC.

“This demonstration of disgrace took occurred in the Abuja house of Atiku Abubakar,” he wrote. You refer to us as Satan and then you publicly burn us?

After this, how can there be peace between us?

This article is according to Daily Post paper. Dear esteemed readers what are your opinions concerning this?

Thank you for reading this article.

Ihuoma244 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 hours ago
0 341 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

APC Would Fail In The Upcoming Gubernatorial And Presidential Elections In Abia State — APC BoT.

7 mins ago

2023 Presidency: Peter Obi Will Not Be Able To Get The Votes Of The Northern Youths, Osita Chidoka

16 mins ago

What Bamidele Faparusi Said When Asked If Tinubu Is Capable Of Ruling Nigeria In 2023

23 mins ago

Alpha-Beta: Why It Is Wrong For EFCC To Keep Petitions Against Tinubu Pending – Lemmy Ughegbe

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button