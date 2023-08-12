Kayode Fayemi Reacts After Addressing The Commissioners Appointed By His Successor, Oyebanji (Photo)

The former Governor of Ekiti State, John Kayode Fayemi has reacted after he addressed the newly inaugurated Commissioners and Special Advisers during a retreat in Ado Ekiti yesterday.

The immediate past Governor of Ekiti State said on his verified Facebook page; “I had the honour of addressing our dedicated group of newly inaugurated commissioners and special advisers during the ongoing retreat in Ado-Ekiti. It was truly heartening to witness the commitment and enthusiasm they bring to the table as integral members of Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s team.”

He added; “At the event, I discussed the significance of their appointments and emphasised the importance of prioritising service over self-interest. The principle of “service before self” should deeply resonate and guide their efforts in translating the state’s 30-year master plan and the Oyebanji administration’s six-pillar development agenda into actionable plans.”

He stated further; “I commend Governor Oyebanji for his impressive achievements in development and inclusivity. His vision has transformed Ekiti State into a model of consistent governance, which highlights his exceptional leadership. I always sought a successor who embodies excellence, genuinely connects with the people, and exudes credibility. Governor Oyebanji encapsulates these qualities and more, with outstanding performance and rapport spanning political spectrums, thus expanding his government’s reach.”

