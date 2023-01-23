Katsina: Students Chant Praises For Peter Obi As They Await His Arrival (Video)

As the 2023 general elections draw closer, candidates have been moving from state to state to round up their campaigns before D-Day. Earlier today, the presidential candidate of the Labor Party, Mr. Peter Obi, touched down in Katsina for his presidential rally alongside his running mate and other members of his entourage. According to videos and photos circulating online, supporters stationed themselves across various parts of the state waiting for the rally to kick off.

In a video shared on Twitter, a group of students believed to be members of the Student Union Government (SUG) chanted praise for the former governor of Anambra state. The students, who seemed to be in a happy mood, called Obi various wonderful names.

The tweet reads: “Don’t you like this vibe?” The love for @PeterObi is real among the sons of Kastina. “It’s been on replay.”

Video

Source: Twitter.

