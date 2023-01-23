This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Katsina State Governor Approves N500m To Welcome buhari And Tinubu For Campaign

Aminu Bello Masari, the governor of the state of Katsina, has approved spending N499,650,000 to organize residents to welcome President Muhammadu buhari to the region for the APC presidential campaign. The money is anticipated to come from the Local Government Joint Account, according to the letter of consent dated January 18, 2023, issued to the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and signed by the Permanent Secretary in charge of the government house. Bola Tinubu, the APC’s presidential contender, is anticipated to receive support from buhari while he is in the state. The former governor of Lagos state would be physically accompanied by the president in at least ten states, according to a statement from the APC Campaign Council. The states are Adamawa, Yobe, Sokoto, Kwara, Ogun, Cross Rivers, Nasarawa, Katsina, and Imo, with Lagos State hosting the championship match.

I am required to refer to your letter No. S/MLGCA/GEN/259/C/IV of 17 from January 2023 and to convey the Governor’s approval for the release of N499,650,000.00 (Four Hundred and Ninety-Nine Million, Six Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira Only) to each of the 34 LGCs from the remaining balance of the 34 LGCs in the Local Government Joint Account, totalling N14,695,588.00.

Content created and supplied by: Biom7 (via 50minds

News )

#Katsina #State #Governor #Approves #N500m #buhari #Tinubu #CampaignKatsina State Governor Approves N500m To Welcome buhari And Tinubu For Campaign Publish on 2023-01-23 20:24:49