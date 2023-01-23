NEWS

Katsina Residents Block Major Roads On Horses To Race For Peter Obi

Katsina residents on horses have blocked Major Roads In the state to rally for the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed

This is coming after the labor party took its presidential campaign to the city of Katsina

However, it is pertinent to note that the visitation to the state is coming after the party recorded a successful outing in Kano on Sunday

Moreso, Peter obi and his entourages have been visiting the northern part recently as they have held rallies in Jos and Kaduna also

Photos of the horse riders have got many talking most especially the supporters of the labor party

The riders in their large number could be seen riding while putting on the same vest carrying the labor party logo

What are your thoughts on this article?

