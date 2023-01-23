Katsina: Reactions Trail Photos From Peter Obi’s Campaign In Katsina State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mr. Peter obi, the former Governor of Anambra state, and the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), alongside his running mate, Sen Datti Baba Ahmed, held their presidential campaign rally today in Katsina, where they spoke with the people of Katsina about his plans for Nigeria as a whole.

Photos from the campaign rally shows that thousands of supporters of Peter Obi stormed the campaign venue to welcome the Labour Party presidential candidate, and to show their support for him and his running mate, Datti Ahmed. Some Nigerians online have however reacted to the photos. Reacting to it, a twitter user with the handle name ‘Ottified Youth Ambassador’ commented, “The sights and sounds from Obi-Datti in Kafanchan, Obi-Datti in Kano, Obi-Datti in Katsina is a reminiscent of the ‘Kan Do’ spirit of the typical Nigerian. We are ready to take back our country. A new Nigeria is Possible”.

Below are some screenshots of the reactions and comments from Nigerians online;

