Katsina: Reactions Trail Photos From Peter Obi Campaign In Katsina State

The Labour Party (LP presidential) candidate, former Anambra state governor Mr. Peter obi, and his running partner, Sen. Datti Baba Ahmed, conducted a rally in Katsina today, where they discussed their vision for Nigeria with the locals.

Pictures from the campaign event reveal that thousands of Obians welcomed the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and showed their support for him and his running mate, Datti Ahmed. However, several Nigerians have commented on the photographs on social media. A Twitter user going by the name “Ottified Youth Ambassador” responded, “The sights and noises from Obi-Datti in Kafanchan, Obi-Datti in Kano, Obi-Datti in Katsina is a redolent of the ‘Kan Do’ spirit of the normal Nigerian. The time has come for us to reclaim our nation. It’s time for a new Nigeria.

Here are some excerpts from the internet discussions and responses by Nigerians:

Please feel free to like, share, follow and comment for more information.

Content created and supplied by: Loyalnews (via 50minds

News )

#Katsina #Reactions #Trail #Photos #Peter #Obi #Campaign #Katsina #StateKatsina: Reactions Trail Photos From Peter Obi Campaign In Katsina State Publish on 2023-01-24 15:53:04