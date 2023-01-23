Katsina: Reactions As Obidients In Katsina Dances In Excitement Ahead Of Obi’s Campaign Rally (Video

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and the former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, and his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed, would be holding their campaign rally today in Katsina State. The Campaign rally is yet to start, however, the supporters of Peter Obi have started coming out in mass to show their support for him.

In a video which was uploaded online, a group of Obi’s supporters were seen as they danced in excitement ahead of the campaign rally. Some Nigerians have however, reacted to this video. Reacting to it, a twitter user with the handle name ‘Cent Wealth’ commented, “Katsina is about to make another hit for Peter obi. Keep the fire burning. It’s really giving a hit up and down Nigeria. Nigeria must work in our time”.

Another twitter user commented, “All this makes one to believe that Nigeria is one”.

Below are some screenshots of the reactions and comments from Nigerians online;

