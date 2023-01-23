Katsina: Mammoth Crowd Gather As Peter Obi Lands For His Presidential Rally In Katsina

With just a few weeks until the 2023 general elections, candidates are moving from state to state across the country to campaign. Moments ago, the presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, landed Katsina State for his presidential campaign. In recent days, Obi has been visiting various northern states, where he has gathered a decent number of supporters despite not being from the region. According to photos and videos circulating online, several supporters of Obi in Katsina have been praising him even before he landed in the state.

In a video clip shared on Twitter, a mammoth crowd gathered at the Katsina airport as the former governor of Anambra state arrived alongside his running mate and other party faithful.

The tweet reads: “The eagle has landed.”

“Peter Abdul Gregory Obi has touched down in the city of Katsina.”

“Sai Obi”

Video

This video has sparked reactions from members of the public. Share your thoughts on this information.

Source: Twitter.

Content created and supplied by: Euphoric (via 50minds

News )

#Katsina #Mammoth #Crowd #Gather #Peter #Obi #Lands #Presidential #Rally #KatsinaKatsina: Mammoth Crowd Gather As Peter Obi Lands For His Presidential Rally In Katsina Publish on 2023-01-23 17:17:16