Kate Henshaw Gave Reasons You Should Shun Tribalism or Religion When Voting

Kate Henshaw has been an advocate if good governance, as she shared a post that hinges on why Nigerians should not be sentimental with religion or tribe while voting, a tweet that says ” Insecurity, Lack of basic healthcare, Hunger, Unemployment, Substandard education. All these do not know tribe nor religion. When the politicians steal in millions and billions, they do not think of tribe nor religion. ”

Her tweet is takes sensitizing voters to another level, as people have to be made aware of the repercussions of their actions by who they be choosing in the ballot box, as a bad choice definitely bus a choice that will come back to hunt is as a people, hence people definitely have to let go the type of politics that is based on the mentality of religious and tribal sentiments, which has often turned back to hunt is.

It is really great to see Nigerians that are doing well in their profession taking out time to sensitize the public on the type of choice that definitely will be effective to them in the long run, as things such as hunger, insecurities, unemployment, and other boxes are not respected of tribe or religion.

Images credit: Kate Henshaw Twitter’s page.

