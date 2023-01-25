This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kastina Rally: Hoodlums Attacked The Car Obi Was Riding On His Way To Airport – Diran Onifade

According to claims made by the Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), thugs attacked the vehicle their presidential candidate Peter Gregory Obi was riding on his way to the airport on Monday in Katsina State.

According to Channels Television, Diran Onifade, the PCC’s Head of Media, claimed that after Obi attended a rally at the Muhammad Dikko Stadium in Katsina, his car was attacked.

He claimed the other passengers in the car, including the former governor of Anambra State, were unharmed. Mr. Diran also requested that security agencies look into the incident in order to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Diran Onifade said, “On Obi’s way to the airport, hoodlums attacked the car our candidate was riding in with heavy stones from his driver’s side, causing substantial damage to the vehicle.

“Following that, another group of thugs threw stones outside the stadium, damaging several vehicles, including that of our official stage crew.

“The attacks may have been planned at the request of desperate politicians who had deluded themselves with the false claim that they had the North-West under control but are now shocked by the Obidient movement’s show of force in the region.”

Content created and supplied by: GCGentleOfficial (via 50minds

News )

#Kastina #Rally #Hoodlums #Attacked #Car #Obi #Riding #Airport #Diran #OnifadeKastina Rally: Hoodlums Attacked The Car Obi Was Riding On His Way To Airport – Diran Onifade Publish on 2023-01-25 15:25:07