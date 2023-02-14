Kashim Shettima Was Embarassed By APC Crowd In Yobe Today – Dino Melaye

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Spokesper son of the People’s Democratic Party presidential campaign council, Dino Melaye has noted that the running mate of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of APC, Sen. Kashim Shettima was embarrassed by the APC crowd during their rally in Yobe.

Dino Melaye revealed this on his verified facebook page in a video he shared and captioned “Kashim Shettima was embarassed by APC crowd today in Yobe. Calling him what Dino Melaye called him. However, in the viral video the crowd were heard shouting ‘Mara kunya’ which means shameless as they were referring Kashim Shettima.

Dino Melaye has generated a lot of Supporters to Peoples Democratic Party since his appointment by the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as Spokesperson of the campaign council on August 2022. Similarly citizens of the country has continued to show their support to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar by coming out massively during his campaign rally in the country

