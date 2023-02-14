NEWS

Kashim Shettima Was Embarassed By APC Crowd In Yobe Today – Dino Melaye

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 43 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Spokesperson of the People’s Democratic Party presidential campaign council, Dino Melaye has noted that the running mate of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of APC, Sen. Kashim Shettima was embarrassed by the APC crowd during their rally in Yobe.

Dino Melaye revealed this on his verified facebook page in a video he shared and captioned “Kashim Shettima was embarassed by APC crowd today in Yobe. Calling him what Dino Melaye called him. However, in the viral video the crowd were heard shouting ‘Mara kunya’ which means shameless as they were referring Kashim Shettima.

Dino Melaye has generated a lot of Supporters to Peoples Democratic Party since his appointment by the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as Spokesperson of the campaign council on August 2022. Similarly citizens of the country has continued to show their support to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar by coming out massively during his campaign rally in the country

Immacul5045 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 43 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Emefiele connived with A retired General, after President Buhari read the riot act to him

28 seconds ago

Mixed Reactions As Ogun State Governor Threatens To Shut Down Banks That Will Obey CBN’s Verdict

3 mins ago

PHOTOS: Peter Obi Receives Enthusiastic Welcome from Thousands in Nnewi

9 mins ago

“FFK Should Write Public Apology Letter to Atiku for Next Seven Days” – Shaibu Insists

10 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button