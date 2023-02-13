Kashim Shettima Incites Northerners To Reject Atiku For Opposing Sharia Rule In Nigeria

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kashim Shettima is inciting Northerners to reject Atiku for opposing Sharia Rule in Nigeria.

NewsOnline reports that the All Progressives Congress vice presidential candidate Kashim Shettima says northerners should ditch Atiku Abubakar for his opposition to the enactment of Sharia rule across the region.

Addressing the party faithful at an APC local government conference, Mr Shettima urged the northern voters to reject Mr Abubakar at the February 25 polls because he fought against the Islamic legal system in the North.

“This person you call your own says you should not call him ‘Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, but rather Atiku Abubakar,” Mr Shettima told his audience in the Hausa language. “Your person says he is the only person that fights against Sharia in the north. Is that your person?”

The APC vice presidential candidate’s remarks is his latest attempt to whip up ethno-religious rhetoric against the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate.

Recall that Mr Shettima, at Emir Palace in Daura, Katsina, publicly challenged Mr Abubakar to come out and mention eight people he has mentored in the North; or the capital projects he executed in the North while he served as Nigeria’s vice president between 1999 to 2007.

Mr Shettima told his audience that Mr Abubakar’s presidency would not serve the North’s ethno-religious interests.

