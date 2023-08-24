Karim Benzema nets a stunning goal in his team’s 4-0 away victory to move to the top of the League

France star Karim Benzema was impressive for Al Ittihad football club on Thursday night, as he scored a classic goal in their remarkable 4-0 away victory over Al Raed football club in their Matchday 3 of the Saudi Arabia Pro League to move to the top spot of the League table.

The former Real Madrid football club star has been fantastic for Al Ittihad football club since the beginning of the season, and he was able to perform excellently again on Thursday night, as he guided them to a well deserved victory over their opponent.

Karim Benzema started in Al Ittihad football club’s attack alongside Brazilian star Igor Coronado and the duo were outstanding in the entertaining encounter.

Karim Benzema broke the deadlock for Al Ittihad football club in the 17th minute and Abderrazak Hamdallah doubled the lead for Al Ittihad in the 25th minute, before the Morocco international scored his second goal of the game in the 45th minute to end the first half 3-0.

Both teams efforts to score more goals in the second half of the game were not successful until the 90th minute when substitute Saleh Al Amri scored the last goal of the game to end the match 4-0.

Karim Benzema was impressive for Al Ittihad football club in the game, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with a stunning goal.

The France star will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for Al Ittihad football club when they play their next game in few days time.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)