Kanu Told Me That He Has Nothing To Do With Sit-At-Home In The Southeast- Senator Abaribe

During the recent session at the National Assembly, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, who represents Abia South, supported a motion urging the federal government to address the ongoing sit-at-home situation in the southeastern region of the country.

Senator Abaribe recounted a past visit he made, accompanied by Ike Ekweremadu, two bishops, and the leader of Ohanaeze Ndi’igbo, to meet with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu while he was in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS). During this visit, Nnamdi Kanu informed them that Simon Ekpa did not represent him, and he disavowed any connection to the sit-at-home directive. The senators had questioned Kanu regarding the origins of the sit-at-home orders that were causing distress to their people.

After the visit, Senator Abaribe convened a meeting with all the leaders from the southeast to relay Nnamdi Kanu’s statements. However, despite this clarification, certain troublemakers continued to enforce the sit-at-home orders on Mondays, resorting to violence and publicizing these acts, which instilled fear among the population.

Senator Abaribe also disclosed an interaction he had with market leaders in Abia state. He inquired about their compliance with the sit-at-home orders, and they revealed that they felt compelled to follow the directive due to threats of violence from criminals if they refused to obey.

Abaribe said that apart from those who support these criminal elements, no one in the southeast is in favor of their actions. He personally engaged with the Finnish embassy and the head of the United Nations in Nigeria, both of whom are from Finland, and was informed that the resolution to this issue would require government-to-government interactions.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe’s stance in the National Assembly aimed to draw attention to the complexities of the sit-at-home situation in the southeast. He said Nnamdi Kanu’s denial of involvement and the fear tactics used by miscreants to enforce compliance. His interactions with market leaders and diplomatic representatives said the need for a government-led approach to finding a resolution to this pressing issue.

