Kanu Nwankwo Reacts To Rumor Of Endorsing APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu

Kanu Nwankwo, a former professional footballer from Nigeria, responded to the allegation by declaring his support for Tinubu, the APC’s presidential contender, in the upcoming general election.

The football player claimed that he has not publicly endorsed or declared his support for any of the candidates for president in the February 25 election.

Asiwaju Tinubu is the subject of rumors that the former football player has endorsed him.

A journalist and columnist named Sam Omatseye announced on his Twitter page on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, that Kanu Nwankwo has chosen APC candidate Bola Tinubu as his preferred presidential candidate.

He shared an old video of Kanu thanking Bola Tinubu for supporting him while other Igbo political leaders disregarded him when he begged them for assistance in an effort to make this seem credible.

In the video, Kanu said that Tinubu had given him N5 million, which he had used to launch his “Kanu Heart Foundation.”

On Friday, January 27, 2023, Kanu Nwankwo refuted claims that he supported Tinubu. He can be seen in a video he released on his page clarifying that he is a football player, not a politician, and that people should stop spreading untrue information about him.

However, the former footballer urged people to cast their votes for the candidate they believe is ideal by obtaining a PVC.

“I am not the one to choose who you will vote for, so stop this rubbish in my name and go get your PVC and vote,” Kanu wrote in his caption.

