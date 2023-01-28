This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kanu Nwankwo Reacts To Rumor Of Endorsing APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Tinubu

Nigerian former professional footballer, Kanu Nwankwo, has reacted to the rumor saying that he is supporting the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Tinubu, in the forthcoming general election.

The footballer said that he hasn’t come out to declare his support or endorse any of the presidential candidates in the February 25 election.

There have been rumour that the former footballer declared his support for Asiwaju Tinubu.

On Tuesday, the 24th of January, 2023, a journalist and columnist, Sam Omatseye, in a series of tweets on his Twitter page, claimed that Kanu Nwankwo had picked APC’s Tinubu as his preferred presidential candidate.

In a bid to make this believable, he posted an old video of Kanu thanking Bola Tinubu for helping him when other Igbo political leaders ignored him when he asked them for help.

Kanu said in the video that Tinubu gave him N5million which he used in starting his ‘Kanu Heart Foundation’.

On Friday, the 27th of January, 2023, Kanu Nwankwo denied endorsing Tinubu. In a video he posted on his page, he can be seen explaining that he is a footballer and not a politician, so people should stop spreading fake news.

However, the former footballer urged people to get their PVC and vote for who they think is the best candidate.

“I am not the one to choose who you will vote for, so stop this rubbish in my name and go get your PVC and vote,” Kanu wrote in his caption.

Content created and supplied by: Real_Gist (via 50minds

News )

#Kanu #Nwankwo #Reacts #Rumor #Endorsing #APC #Presidential #Candidate #Asiwaju #TinubuKanu Nwankwo Reacts To Rumor Of Endorsing APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Tinubu Publish on 2023-01-28 18:31:47