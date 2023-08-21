Kano youths protest alleged plan to bribe tribunal despite police ban

Hundreds of youths in Kano on Monday besieged the state government house to protest the alleged financial inducement of the state election petition tribunal.

The protest came shortly after the Commissioner of Police, Usuani Gumel, banned protests by political parties and their supporters following Justice Flora Azinge’s revelation of lawyers’ plots to obstruct the cause of justice with financial inducement.

“In consideration of the confirmatory intelligence products at the disposal of this police command, all forms of street protests are hereby banned across all parts of the state,” Mr Gumel announced.

The commissioner, therefore, warned supporters of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to desist from all forms of protests without clearance from the police.

However, the youths defiled the police ban and marched into the government house carrying various placards. One read, “Gandollar, stop spoiling the name of Tinubu.”

In videos online, the youths chanted “No to corruption”, “No to injustice”, and “No to manipulation” as they protested.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf addressed the youth and lauded them for the peaceful exercise, just as he vowed to relay their grievances to President Bola Tinubu.