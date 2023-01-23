This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kano Town Hall Meeting: Peter Obi Reacts After He Was Asked Why He Sends Northerners Out Of Anambra.

As the general 2023 Presidential election set to kick-off in the next few days in Nigeria and the commencement of the Presidential campaign, many Presidential candidates have been holding rallies and town hall meetings in different places in the country.

Recently, it was reported that the one time governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi held a town hall meeting with students in Kano state ahead of his campaign rally.

However, while have interactive sessions with the students during the town hall meeting, the one time governor of Anambra State and flag-bearer of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi was asked questions on the allegations that he sent Northerners back to the North during his time as the governor of Anambra State.

In response to this question, the flag-bearer of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi who denied the rumor noted that the rumors were peddled by the people whose sole motive was to divide and rule, adding that his closet security aide was from the Northern part of the country, and there was no way he could have used him to send the Northerners (who are also his people) back or issue them ID cards.

According to Peter Obi, he said, “They said I sent Northerners back to the North and asked them to carry ID cards. It is surprising that when they were making the allegations, my ADC who was the closest security and I had comes from the North. My ADC is still a police man serving today. He is from Kano. Can I use my ADC who is from Kano to send the Northerners to Kano? We are being divided by those that put you in poverty. That is the rumor they have been carrying around against me”.

You can watch the video below…..

https://youtu.be/KfebxohrEiA

Content created and supplied by: SundayNews123 (via 50minds

News )

#Kano #Town #Hall #Meeting #Peter #Obi #Reacts #Asked #Sends #Northerners #AnambraKano Town Hall Meeting: Peter Obi Reacts After He Was Asked Why He Sends Northerners Out Of Anambra. Publish on 2023-01-23 08:56:51