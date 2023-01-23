This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kano Town Hall Meeting: Peter Obi Denies Sending Northerners Out Of Anambra

As the 2023 general election and Nigeria’s presidential election is kicking off soon, many presidential aspirants have held rallies and town hall meetings across the country.

Former Anambra governor and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi, is known to have held a town hall meeting with Kano State students ahead of the election campaign.

However, in a discussion session with students at City Hall, former Anambra Governor, and the Labour Party flag bearer Peter Gregory Obi was quizzed on the alleged sending of northerners to the north during his tenure as governor. Anambra.

In response to the question, Labour flag bearer Peter Gregory Obi, who denied the rumours, said the rumours were spread by people whose only aim was to divide and govern, adding that his close security aide is from the northern part of the country, and he can’t use him to send away northerners (who were also his people) or to issue them identity cards.

According to Peter Obi, “They said I sent northerners back and told them to carry ID cards. My ADC is a police officer on duty today. He is from Kano. Can I send northerners to Kano using my ADC that is from Kano? Those who make you poor are dividing us. That is the rumour they spread against me.”

You can watch the video below.

What do you have to say about what Peter obi said?

Content created and supplied by: Entertainment/Facts (via 50minds

News )

#Kano #Town #Hall #Meeting #Peter #Obi #Denies #Sending #Northerners #AnambraKano Town Hall Meeting: Peter Obi Denies Sending Northerners Out Of Anambra Publish on 2023-01-23 11:04:15