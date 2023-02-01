Kano stoning incident: ‘ PDP trying to cause disagreement between Tinubu and Buhari ‘- Presidency

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidency has blamed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of causing a clash between President Muhammadu Buhari and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Photo File: Tinubu (left) and Buhari (right)

This was made known by the Spokesperson to the President, Mr. Garba Shehu while reacting to reports flying around that there was a stone – battering incident carried out by thugs who were allegedly sponsored by Tinubu in order to attack Buhari.

The statement partly reads: ” We have seen fake news of a stone – pelting incident that took place at Hotoro area of Kano on the day President Muhammadu Buhari visited the State. Even if minor, that should stand condemned by all well-meaning citizens. The PDP should use the opportunity of the electioneering to put their point of view in a democracy. When problems can be resolved through talks, there is no place for unruly behaviour as we are witnessing in some of the campaigns”.

Enadex (

)