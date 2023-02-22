Kano State Attorney General Reveals Why Ganduje Wants Buhari To Reverse The Naira Redesign Policy

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Shortly after the Supreme Court ruled that the naira redesign policy case between some state governors and the federal government has been shifted to March 3rd, 2023, state Attorney Generals of the different states involved in the case took turns to speak to the news media about the case each state was presenting before the Supreme Court.

For the Kano State Attorney General, he disclosed that the governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, wants president Muhammadu Buhari to reverse his new naira redesign policy that saw the old N500 and N1,000 notes become unusable in Nigeria is because Buhari did not consult him and other members of the National Economic Council before he implemented the naira redesign policy.

According to the Kano State Attorney General, the Constitution gives president Muhammadu Buhari the power to oversee anything that concerns monetary policy, however, the same Constitution makes it mandatory for Muhammadu Buhari to seek approval of the National Economic Council before he can make monetary policies.

The Attorney General of Kano State noted that Ganduje said that Buhari never presented the new naira redesign policy before the National Economic Council and for that reason, such a policy is unconstitutional and should be reversed by president Muhammadu Buhari.

