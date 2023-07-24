Kano Senatorial Seat: Tribunal dismisses APC flag bearer‘s petition

On Monday, the Kano National/State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal dismissed the petition filed by Abdusalam Abdulkarim-Zaura of the APC challenging the election of Rufa’i Sani-Hanga as the senator representing Kano Central Senatorial District.

The petitioner, Abdulkarim-Zaura (APC), filed a petition challenging the victory of Mr Sani-Hanga of the NNPP in the February 25 election.

The respondents are INEC, NNPP, Mr Sani-Hanga, and Ibrahim Shekarau.

Delivering the judgment, the three-member panel led by Justice I. P. Chima held that the petitioner failed to prove his case in compliance with the 2022 Electoral Act.

“The election of Sani-Hanga is hereby affirmed, and the petition is hereby dismissed,” the judge ruled.

The judge also ordered the petitioner to pay the NNPP N300,000 and Mr Sani-Hanga N300,000 as a cost for wasting the court’s precious time.

Earlier, counsel to the petitioner, Adekunle Falola, urged the court to declare Mr Abdulkarim-Zaura, the winner and set aside the INEC declaration that announced Mr Sani-Hanga as the winner.

He alleged that the Kano Central senatorial poll was marred by irregularities, malpractices, and non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

Counsel to INEC, Abbas Haladu, and counsel to NNPP and Mr Sani-Hanga, Meshak Ikpe, urged the court to dismiss the petition, adding that the election was validly conducted in accordance with the electoral act.

(NAN)