Kano residents Protest Against Proposed Military Action in Niger

According to the Daily Trust, several protesters have swarmed the streets of Kano State, vehemently opposing the imminent implementation of military force to address the ongoing coup turmoil in Niger.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has issued instructions for the military units of its member nations to remain prepared for action.

In response, Kano residents protested to express their dissatisfaction with this decision.

Marching in unity, they voiced their disagreement with fervor, declaring, “Our bonds with Nigeriens are unbreakable; they are our brothers and families. The sovereignty of Niger cannot be violated; we stand against injustice and the conspiracies of foreign powers.”

During their procession, they proudly exhibited the flags of both Nigeria and Niger, while their placards displayed anti-war slogans.

This movement comes as a direct response to a request, primarily from the Northern regions, where a lot of people believe that Nigerians and Nigeriens share a lot of similarities as neighboring nations.

