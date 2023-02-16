Kano residents differ in their reactions of Buhari’s approval of the continued use of old N200 note.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

On Thursday, some residents of the Kano metropolis differed in their reactions to President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval of the continued use of the old N200 note as legal tender.

The Agency of Nigeria reports that while some residents praised the Federal Government for extending the use of the old N200 notes by 60 days as lawful tender, others believed the amount of time was still insufficient.

The responses demanded that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) permit the new N1000, N500, and N200 notes to be in use.

Malam Bala Shehu, a small-time trader, praised the decision to prolong the period during which the outdated N200 can still be used.

Shehu continued by saying that his company had been impacted by the naira denomination’s legal tender status expiration date of February 10 and the dearth of new notes.

If the President agreed to continue using the outdated N200 notes, he claimed that many small companies would survive.

Additionally, Malam Garba Gezawa, an owner of a commercial tricycle, applauded the FG’s choice and added that most of their members had to halt their operations due to the lack of lower denominations of currency.

He claims that petty merchants, market women, and students all prefer the N200 note over other denominations.

The limit for the outdated N500 and N1000 notes was also extended, he demanded, by the federal government.

To allete the suffering that Nigerians are currently experiencing, Mamman Suraj, a civil servant, urged the CBN to release the new naira notes and quickly reinstate the old N200 notes into circulation.

The CBN was told by economist Malam Ali Bakari to print more of the new naira notes if printing them would be difficult, or to permit the use of the old notes until April 10 if printing was not feasible.

In contrast, Mrs. Agnes George, a hairdresser, encouraged locals to take advantage of President Buhari’s announcement by depositing all old N1000 and N500 notes at the CBN and other specified points.

George called for the President to extend this courtesy to other old notes in addition to the President’s decision to grant the old N200 notes another 60 days of lawful tender use.

The deadline delay, she said, would lessen ATM lines, small business owners’ anxiety, and that of other locals.

