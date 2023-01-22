Kano Resident Climbs The Roof Of Kano Pillars Stadium To Flaunt OBIDATTI Banner

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Another staunch supporter of the OBIDATTI movement, A Kano Resident, has been captured at the top of the roof of the Kano pillars stadium in Kano state flaunting the labor party banner

It is election time and supporters have been captured doing extraordinary things just to support their preferred candidates

A few days ago, at the Kaduna rally, a staunch supporter of the OBIDATTI movement was captured to have climbed a very tall tree to paste the OBIDATTI poster. Fast forward to the Jos rally, another supporter was caught at the very top of a tall mast waving the labor party flag

A resident in Kano climbing the roof of the stadium has got many people talking most especially the labor party supporters

In the viral photo, he could be seen holding the banner while also holding a long staff

Kindly check out the viral photo below

