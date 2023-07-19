NEWS

Kano: Reactions As Obidients In Kano Makes Billboard For Peter Obi Ahead Of His Birthday

Photo of a large billboard with the photo of the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi has been sighted online

The billboard which is currently generating lots of comments was erected by supporters of the labour party presidential aspirant in Kano state

This was done in anticipation of the birthday celebration of the former governor of Anambra state on July 19th

Recall that Peter Obi had come out through a post that he shared on his verified Twitter page that he isn’t going to celebrate his birthday

Stating his reason, he said he is unhappy about some of the things that are currently happening in the country. He however, told his supporters to celebrate the day by visiting Orphanage homes , IDP camps and many other places

The billboard has the bold picture of the labour party presidential aspirant alongside an inscription which says ” Happy birthday”

