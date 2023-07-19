NEWS

Kano: Reactions As Obidients In Kano Make Billboard For Peter Obi Ahead Of His Birthday

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 49 mins ago
0 354 1 minute read

In Kano State, Nigeria, supporters of Peter Gregory Obi, a presidential aspirant from the Labour Party, have erected a large billboard ahead of his birthday celebration on July 19th. The billboard features a bold picture of Peter Obi and includes an inscription that reads “Happy birthday.”

Peter Obi had previously announced on his verified Twitter page that he would not be personally celebrating his birthday. He cited his unhappiness with some of the current events happening in the country. Instead, he encouraged his supporters to mark the day by visiting Orphanage homes, Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps, and other places in need.

The sight of the billboard has generated lots of comments and reactions as it shows the support and anticipation of his birthday celebration in Kano State.

What did you think of this post?

Kindly leave feedback in the comments section below and don’t forget to like, share and follow the post.

Tarifree (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 49 mins ago
0 354 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

APC Files Final Brief of Argument in Election Petition Tribunal – Bayo Onanuga

1 min ago

10 Ways to Reduce Your Car’s Fuel Consumption

3 mins ago

“Those Saying Tinubu Is ‘Buhari Pro Max’ Because Of The New Pump Price Are Ignorant” – Daddy Freeze

12 mins ago

English Premier League Club That Might Stop Manchester City’s Dominance In 2023/2024 Season

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button