Kano: Reactions As Obidients In Kano Make Billboard For Peter Obi Ahead Of His Birthday

In Kano State, Nigeria, supporters of Peter Gregory Obi, a presidential aspirant from the Labour Party, have erected a large billboard ahead of his birthday celebration on July 19th. The billboard features a bold picture of Peter Obi and includes an inscription that reads “Happy birthday.”

Peter Obi had previously announced on his verified Twitter page that he would not be personally celebrating his birthday. He cited his unhappiness with some of the current events happening in the country. Instead, he encouraged his supporters to mark the day by visiting Orphanage homes, Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps, and other places in need.

The sight of the billboard has generated lots of comments and reactions as it shows the support and anticipation of his birthday celebration in Kano State.

