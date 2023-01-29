This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kano Now Ready To Receive President — Ganduje

Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State has made a dramatic change of position, stating that the state is now prepared to receive President Muhammadu buhari tomorrow (Monday).

The governor stated this on Sunday after leading a delegation of critical stakeholders from the state to meet the President in his country home in Daura, Katsina State.

Ganduje had expressed concern on Saturday about the hardship primarily brought on by the ongoing cash swap from the old to redesigned naira notes in a press statement released by Abba Anwar, his chief press secretary, and advised President buhari against going ahead with his scheduled Monday visit to Kano State in order to avoid any unforeseen circumstances.

However, according to sources in the presidency, buhari insisted on going ahead with the Monday visit to commission several federal government-funded projects in defiance of their recommendation.

On the other hand, Ganduje claimed to have been pleased with the President when he visited him on Sunday. He claimed to have led the delegation to Daura to discuss the ongoing currency swap.

According to Ganduje, “Seeing is believing. You can see that I was the leader of a significant Kano State delegation when it came to the new naira notes, and we met with the president. We are delighted to have addressed the Kano people’s grievances.

“However, Kano has significantly more cash transactions than Lagos, which has advanced in its adoption of cashless policies and transactions. However, despite the fact that Kano State is a rather rural state, we still have 24 local governments without banks. The Kano metropolitan region contains the majority of the banks.

“As a result, you can imagine how the lack of access to cash affects rural areas and rural residents. But we are glad that the time has been extended and that the volume of the naira notes will be raised. We are therefore quite appreciative of the President’s efforts.

Recall that President buhari earlier on Sunday, during a meeting in Daura, Katsina State, with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, approved extending the current currency swap by ten days, moving the deadline from January 31, 2023 to February 10, 2023.

The President had requested additional time, discretion, and law and order so that Nigerians may properly switch to the new notes and minimize the danger of loss, particularly for the underserved in rural regions. According to Daily trust.

After the meeting in Daura, the CBN Governor answered questions from the media and stated that the Kano State Governor Ganduje’s justification of security risks had no influence on the exchange, which had achieved compliance and had a tremendous amount of success nationwide.

He continued, “I don’t understand the connection between the CBN policy and the security issues in Kano State.

