Kano Labour Party Governorship Candidate Defects To APC, Meets Bola Tinubu

The Labour Party governorship candidate for Kano State, Bashir Ishaq, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defection was made known to the public after he met with the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

The Labour Party deputy governorship candidate for Kano State, Peter Obi’s Kano State Campaign Coordinator, and the APC vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, were also present at the meeting.

The reason for the defection of the Labour Party’s chieftains hasn’t been revealed to the public.

The defection comes a few days after Peter Obi campaigned in Kano State. The governorship candidate and other party stakeholders boycotted the event, saying that the presidential candidate didn’t carry them along in his campaign. They also accused Peter Obi of appointing a non-indigene as mobilizer for Kano State.

The Labour Party hasn’t reacted to the defection of the gubernatorial candidate at the time of this report.

