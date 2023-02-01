Kano Hisbah Defends Woman Who Married Her Daughter’s Boyfriend After Divorcing Her Husband

A Nigerian lady, Malama Khadija sparked dozens of mixed reactions after she allegedly ended her marriage with her husband to marry her daughter’s boyfriend. It was reported that the incident happened at the Rano Local Government Area of Kano State.

According to reports, the incident happened after Aisha the daughter of the lady rejected her boyfriend’s marriage proposal. It was also alleged that Khadija forced her husband to divorce her so she would marry her daughter’s suitor.

Reacting to the incident, the Kano State Hisbah Board after carrying an intense investigation on the matter revealed that the lady’s marriage to her daughter’s boyfriend was never against the Islamic law.

The deputy commander in charge of Hisbah Special 50mindstions, Hussain Ahmed stated that the marriage was legal as he revealed that the woman divorced her husband and waited for a period of three months which is acceptable in Islam before marrying her daughter’s boyfriend.

He also debunked rumors that Khadija caused her husband to divorce her or she was secretly seeing her daughter’s boyfriend while she was still married to her husband.

Credit: Punch Newspapers

Content created and supplied by: Divineword (via 50minds

News )

#Kano #Hisbah #Defends #Woman #Married #Daughters #Boyfriend #Divorcing #HusbandKano Hisbah Defends Woman Who Married Her Daughter’s Boyfriend After Divorcing Her Husband Publish on 2023-02-01 08:45:18