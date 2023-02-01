Kano Hisbah clears woman who allegedly married her daughter’s suitor

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Kano State Hisbah Commission has completed its investigation into Malama Khadija Rano, who is said to have annulled her marriage to marry her daughter suitor. This was made in an announcement by the council’s public relations officer, Alhaji Lawan Ibrahim, on Tuesday in Kano.

According to the statement, “in communicating the report, the committee’s chairperson and deputy commander in charge of council operations, Malam Hussain Ahmed, said that the committee recognized that the marriage had become a household prison and meet all the necessary standards.

Ahmed said Khadija divorced her husband and determined the available period of 3 months (iddah) according to Islamic regulations, then married someone her biological daughter rejected first.

The deputy commander denied allegations that she saw her husband as a gift when she got married and urged him to get a divorce in order to marry her daughter suitor. “Marriage is a prison for Islam”, so the commander of the Hisbah in the local government area Rano assisted and participated in the wedding ceremonies.

The Council’s Commander-in-Chief, Dr. Harun Ibn-Sina, advised the committee to fulfill its responsibilities.

Ibn-Sina said the committee members were carefully selected because of their considerable understanding of Islamic teachings and social guidelines.

He said the public should limit the spread of misinformation and avoid misconceptions on issues related to Islam.

He begs them to seek understanding as Islam has become an authoritative religion over marriage, the existence of separate kinship and all other matters related to human endeavours.

