Kano governor to spend N7 billion on capital projects: Commissioner

The Kano government says it has approved the release of N7 billion for the execution of various capital projects across the state.

Information commissioner Halilu Dantiye disclosed this while addressing journalists on the outcome of the two recent weekly Executive Council meetings in Kano on Thursday.

Mr Dantiye said the funds and projects were approved during the second and third meetings of the council to address urgent public infrastructural and social services needs.

He explained that over N1.6 billion was approved for the Ministry of Works and Housing to complete the construction of the new office for the Research and Documentation Directorate at Government House.

Other projects are the construction of covered sewage along the Jakara-Kwarin Gogau river, procurement of fairly used excavators and low beds for Kano Urban Development Authority (KNUPDA), refuse collection equipment for Refuse Management and Sanitation Board, and maintenance of 11 selected metropolitan roads.

Similarly, N779 million was approved for the Ministry of Water Resources to settle three months’ water treatment plants’ electricity bills, procurement of 600 metric tons of Aluminium Sulphate for use at the treatment plants, supply of chemicals, and routine maintenance and technical services of the treatment plants, the commissioner added.

Dantiye stated that the Ministry of Transportation received approval to expend over N37 million to repair KAROTA grounded vehicles, revive its operation and renovation of the state Driving Institute along Zaria Road.

The commissioner also disclosed that the Ministry of Environment was approved to undertake annual drainage clearance at N5 million. The Refuse Management and Sanitation Board (REMASAB) received over N658 million as operational funds.

According to him, the Ministry of Land was given approval for the execution of the expansion of the Zaria road project. The Ministry of Science and Technology received N4.2 million to create and formulate a science, technology and innovation policy.

Other decisions taken included the constitution of a five-member committee to review the report on addressing the challenges faced by the state Pension Fund Trustees in the implementation of contributory pension scheme under the commissioner for agriculture, Mr Dantiye added.

He also revealed that the council constituted a committee to ascertain the number of abandoned and ongoing constituency projects across the state.

