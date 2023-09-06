NEWS

Kano Governor, Abba Yusuf Pays A Condolence Visit To Kannywood Actor, Abba El-mustapha

In a touching display of empathy and solidarity, The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf Kabir, recently paid a condolence visit to Kannywood actor, Abba El-mustapha over the death of his Mother, Hajiya Goggo, offering his condolences and support during a difficult time.

This heartfelt gesture not only highlights the governor’s compassionate nature, but also emphasizes the importance of fostering community bonds and supporting individuals during moments of grief.

Here are some pictures from the visit that were posted on social media below.

The governor’s visit to the popular Kannywood actor’s residence showcased his commitment to standing by the people of Kano, especially during times of sorrow.

During the visit, Governor Abba Yusuf spent time with Abba El-mustapha, praying for his mother and him offering comforting words.

The video of the visit was shared on social media by the Kannywood Actor, Abba El-mustapha. Take a look at the screen capture of the post below.

Credit: Abba El-mustapha/ Instagram.

Follow the link below to watch the video online.

Legendary
)

