Kano government sues FG over naira redesign policy

On Thursday evening, the Kano state government filed a lawsuit in the High Court against the federal government over the central bank’s debt restructuring policies.

In Complaint Number: SC/CS/200/2023, seen by The PUNCH, the Kano Attorney General, through his attorney Sunusi Musa, SAN, is asking the Supreme Court to declare that the President, Muhammadu Buhari, cannot unilaterally order CBN to phase out the old N200, N500 and N1,000 notes without recourse to the federal board or the state economic council.

The applicant also seeks a mandatory injunction requiring the federal government to reverse the naira redesigning policy for alleged violations of the 1999 Constitution.

Similarly, the applicant is praying for a mandatory high court search to force the federal government to reverse the cash swap policy for alleged non-compliance with the 1999 Constitution and other existing laws.

In the original request, the Kano State Government further prayed in a statement that the President’s instruction to the CBN to implement the cash withdrawal policy will be limited in accordance with the demonetization of the Federal Republic of Nigeria without recourse to Federal Executive Council and National Economic Council is unconstitutional, illegal, null and void.

Content created and supplied by: Yasardmajor (via 50minds

News )

