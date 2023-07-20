Kano election: INEC closes case without calling any witness

Without calling a single witness at the Kano State Election Petition Tribunal on Thursday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) concluded its case against the All Progressive Congress (APC).

According to the Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the APC is protesting INEC’s declaration that Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) won the March 18 poll.

In addition, the petitioner is requesting that the tribunal rule that the NNPP lacks a candidate because Kabir-Yusuf was not included in the voter list that the NNPP presented to INEC before the election.

According to The Punch, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Yusuf, and INEC are the respondents.

When the case was called for hearing, INEC’s attorney, Emmanuel Oshayomi, informed the tribunal that the agency had decided not to summon any witnesses after carefully considering the petitioner’s case.

“Having discussed the absence of our witness with our team leader. We looked at the petitioner’s claim that INEC did not carry out the election following the 2022 electoral legislation, but they were unable to prove this.

“We respectfully request that the case be closed.” Both the NNPP’s John Olusola SAN and Yusuf’s attorney, R. A. Lawal SAN, according to Oshayomi, did not object.

On July 15, the petitioner’s attorney, Offiong Offiong SAN, concluded their case in front of the tribunal with the testimony of 32 witnesses.

“Party agents, a star witness, and a witness who had been summoned were among the witnesses.”

The case was postponed until July 21 so that the second respondent may present their case. The three-person panel was chaired by Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay.

CREDIT: The Punch

ReporterFK (

)