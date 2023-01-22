Kano: Crowd Chants ‘Sai Obi’ As Peter Obi Visits For Presidential Rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the 2023 general election draws nearer, candidates have been moving to various states across the country to campaign. Earlier today, the presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, touched down in Kano State amidst cheers from his supporters. It should be noted that for the past few days, Obi has been campaigning in the northern part of the country after visiting Kaduna, Jos, and Kafanchan in southern Kaduna.

Before Obi’s arrival to the center of commerce, photos and videos revealed that a mammoth crowd was stationed at various locations in the city as they awaited Obi. Also, large groups of supporters were seen moving to the Kano Pillars stadium in the Sabon Gari area of the metropolis, which is the venue of the rally.

In a video shared online, a crowd was captured chanting “Sai Obi” at the venue of the rally. From all indications, Obi’s visit to the north seems to have gathered lots of crowds, which is quite surprising since he isn’t from that part of the country.

Video

Share your thoughts on this information.

Source: Twitter.

Euphoric (

)