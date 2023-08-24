Kano assembly to consider citizens, CSOs’ input in budgets

The Kano House of Assembly has pledged to consider citizens’ input in the 2023 Supplementary Budget and 2024 Appropriation Bill.

Speaker Isma’il Falgore said this on Wednesday while receiving a coalition of civil society organisations at the assembly complex in Kano.

Represented by his deputy, Muhammad Butu-Butu, the speaker said capturing and including citizens’ demand was a global practice that would go a long way in meeting the yearnings and aspirations of the society.

He said the Kano parliament is committed to passing laws aimed at uplifting the standards of living of the residents.

The speaker described civil society organisations as major catalysts in the development of society and as such there was the urgent need to support them to achieve the desired objectives.

The lawmaker advised the coalition to include other committee chairs in their engagements such as in the interactive session held between the lawmakers and citizen groups.

“I assure you that we are always ready to honour your invitations to show our commitment to ensuring that your recommendations scale through,” he explained.

The parliament’s acting clerk, Ali Maje, described CSOs’ as partners in progress that had gone a long way in supporting Kano.

The leader of the delegation, Abdulsalam Kani, said they were in the assembly to submit a communique from a two-day interactive session, highlighting key resolutions unanimously adopted.

The coalition supported by PERL (ECP), consists of members from FIDAC, Hasken Kano/Kano Tracker CSACEFA, Equal Access International, Kano Budget working Group, Coalition of Kano Community-based organisations, among others.

(NAN)