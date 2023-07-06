Kano APC Asks Ganduje To Shun Anti-Graft Agency

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state has asked the immediate past governor of Kano state, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, not to honour the invitation extended to him by the state Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC).

While speaking on Channels TV’s Lunchtime Politics, executive chairman of the anti-graft commission, Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, had revealed that the commission had written a letter to the former governor to appear next week so as to provide necessary information on the ongoing investigation.

Alhaji Zakari Sarina, the party’s secretary in Kano, and Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, the APC’s local chairman, reacted by accusing the Kano administration of planning to mock Ganduje.

“We have realised that the New Nigeria People’s Party’s (NNPP) reenactment of the politically charged Dollar video issue, which is currently in court, is a part of a cunning scheme to harm the former governor’s reputation.”

A similar scenario was used to undermine the previous governor’s chances of receiving a party nomination for governor in 2019.

This time, the statement said, the president’s biggest ally in the North, Ganduje, and the detractors “are engaged in this campaign of calumny to draw a wedge between them.”

While Ganduje’s services to the Tinubu political project have been extensively praised since the primary election’s administration, the APC maintained that his relationship with the President is still friendly.

Rimingado had stated that the agency would enforce the law if Ganduje does not show up the next week.

“The nature of the law is coercion; it demands obedience. You are not pressured by the law to go and do anything in particular. There are processes, and we will adhere to them at all times in order to fulfil our obligation,” he had previously stated.

