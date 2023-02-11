NEWS

Kanayo O. Kanayo Reacts After Peter Obi’s Supporters Were Reportedly Attacked In Lagos

The Nigerian actor and lawyer, Anayo Modestus Onyekwere fondly known as Kanayo O. Kanayo, has reacted to the reported attack on Peter Obi’s supporters in Lagos today.

According to Daily Post, on the heels of Obi/Datti mega rally that took place at the Tafawa Belewa Square, TBS, Lagos, supporters of Peter Obi were attacked by some thugs who gave machete cuts on persons, broke their vehicles, snatched their phones and other items for allegedly wearing clothes carrying the Labour Party logo. Dr Aliyu Tanko, spokesperson for the LP presidential campaign council confirmed this recent development.

Reacting to this, Kanayo O. Kanayo took to his official Instagram handle to condemn this act, describing it as “mindless and uncalled for”. He also went further to say that this is not the right way of politicking. “This action has and will work against the sponsors. You want to bet”, Kanayo O. Kanayo dares.

