Kamal Usman, A JSS 3 Student Demonstrated Nothing Can Stand Against Man Determined To Learn-Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central has taken to his verified Twitter page to react to a video of a physically challenged JSS 3 student from Niger state that writes with his mouth.

In a video-making round, a physically challenged JSS3 student from Kagara Niger State was seen using his mouth to write with a pen on a piece of paper because he has a problem with his two hands, making it impossible to write.

While reacting to the video, the outspoken activist, Shehu Sani took to his microblogging, Twitter page, to reveal that the physically challenged boy identified as Kamal Usman was a JSS 3 student from Kagara Niger State.

According to the statement made known by Shehu Sani, he said with what Kamal Usman did with her mouth, he has shown that nothing can stand against a man that is determined to learn.

However, Shehu Sani concluded his statement by praying to God to bless those people that reached out to support him despite the security problems around the Kagara area of the state.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote below:

“Kamal Usman a JSS 3 student from Kagara Niger State has demonstrated that nothing can stand against a man determined to learn. God bless those who reached out to him despite the security challenges around Kagara.”

Watch the video by clicking the link below:

https://twitter.com/ShehuSani/status/1678125263123542018?t=aX4UiaEpl3xR8ayRWzaQRw&s=19

