Kaduna:Only Negotiations With Terrorists Would Allow Elections To Be Held In Birnin-Gwari LGA- Kasai

The Chairman of the Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressive Union, Ishaq Kasai, has allayed fears that the 2023 general elections may not hold in the Birnin-Gwari local government area of Kaduna state if terrorist groups in the area are not negotiated with. It should be noted that residents of Birnin-Gwari and some other parts of Kaduna State have been at the mercy of terrorists who strike without remorse.

In a statement, Kasai said, “As we are approaching the 2023 general elections, our major concern is for our people, including the internally displaced persons, to be given the opportunity to exercise their franchise at their respective secondary locations by voting their choices in the election without any fear or intimidation.”

“At this point, we wish to commend the effort made in this regard by the Independent National Electoral Commission in relocating some of the Poling Units from the sacked communities to various points where the respective eligible voters relocated and are residing as IDPs. This will, indeed, go a long way toward providing them with an opportunity to exercise their franchise.”

“The second issue is facilitating the movements of the election officials and materials on election day to various units in the local government, especially to areas where security problems are high, such as the eastern and western parts of the local government.”

“There are 11 political wards in Birnin-Gwari, and 10 of these wards are facing security challenges that, if measures are not proactively taken, will hinder the election processes.”

Further speaking, Kasai noted that, based on experience, only negotiations with terrorists would allow elections to be held in the Birnin-Gwari local government area.

Source: Punch.

