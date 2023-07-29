Kaduna:Hon Mathew The Okada Rider Who Won HOR Seat For LP Reacts To His Alleged Sacking By Tribunal

It was falsely reported yesterday that the Kaduna State Election Petition Tribunal has sacked Hon. Donatus Mathew from his position as a member of the House of Representatives under the Labour Party (LP) for Kaura Constituency in Kaduna State. However, in a statement released by Hon Donatus Mathew his twitter handle on Saturday, he revealed that the report is false, as he thanked Gid for giving him a second win, and this time at the Tribunal. He said;

“I want to reiterate my gratitude to God Almighty for this second win, this time at the Election Tribunal yesterday. May His name alone forever be praised.

To my friends, colleagues, associates and the #Obidients family, I am really humbled by your show of love for your calls and messages. You have my most sincere appreciation.

Thank you all!

– DKM”.

Below is the screenshot of the original statement released by Hon Donatus K Mathew his twitter handle;

Hon. Donatus Mathew, who gained popularity as an Okada rider, achieved a remarkable feat by winning a seat in the Federal House of Representatives as a member of the Labour Party (LP) representing the Kaura federal constituency of Kaduna State. His victory still remains.

What do you have to say about this?

Grantenzy (

)