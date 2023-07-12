Kaduna Tribunal:Original Documents In INEC Custody Should Not Have Been Brought To Court-INEC Lawyer

The legal counsel representing Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State argued before the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal that the petition filed by the PDP candidate lacked validity. The counsel stated that there were no substantial grounds to support the PDP’s claims.

Additionally, the legal teams representing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Uba Sani raised an objection concerning the election documents presented in court. They contended that these documents should have remained in the custody of INEC and not brought to the court. Their argument was based on the possibility of other political parties, aside from the PDP, needing access to the certified true copies of these documents from INEC.

Chief Duro, the legal representative of Uba Sani, and A.M Aliyu SAN, the INEC Counsel, emphasized that the original election documents should have stayed with INEC. On the other hand, Giovanni Laah, the counsel for the PDP, expressed the view that the original documents should remain before the Tribunal until the PDP begins calling witnesses. This would enable the witnesses to identify any discrepancies between the originals, the certified true copies, and the duplicates provided during the election.

Finally, the legal counsel representing Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State argued that the PDP’s petition lacked merit. Furthermore, the legal teams for INEC and Uba Sani objected to the presentation of election documents in court, suggesting that these documents should have remained with INEC. In contrast, the counsel for the PDP argued that the original documents should be kept before the Tribunal until witnesses are called to identify any inconsistencies.

What is your take on this?

Jesusbabe (

)