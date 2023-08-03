NEWS

Kaduna tribunal fixes August 5 for Gov. Sani to defend his victory

The Kaduna State Governorship Election Tribunal has fixed Saturday, August 5, for Governor Uba Sani, INEC and the All Progressive Congress (APC) to open their defence in a petition against the governor’s election.

Opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate at the March 18 governorship election in the state, Muhammad Isah-Ashiru, are challenging Mr Sani’s victory and demanding its nullification.

The petitioners closed their case on Thursday, following which the Justice Victor Oviawe-led tribunal ordered the defence to open its case on Saturday.

It ordered that the respondents open and close their defence within the 10 days stipulated by the law.

Earlier, Mr Isah-Ashiru’s lead counsel, Oluwole Iyamu (SAN), stood down his last witness, an INEC official.

He told the tribunal that the witness lacked the competence to represent INEC in matters such as the petition.

(NAN)

