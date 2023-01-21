This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kaduna State: Senator Uba Sani appeals to women to support him, promises to empower more women.

Senator Uba Sani, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for governor in Kaduna state, has stated that the majority of voters in the state are young people and women, thus he is relying on their support to win the governorship election.

Women and young people hold strategic positions in the Governor Nasir El Rufai administration, according to a statement by Senator Uba Sani.

The lawmaker added that no administration in Kaduna state’s history had ever empowered women or accorded them the respect they merited.

At a women’s rally organized by the wife of the governor of Kaduna state, Barrister Asia Ahmad El Rufai, and the Accountant General, Shizzer Bada, on Saturday at the Township stadium, the candidate for governor made this statement.

He claims that women hold the positions of Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Commissioner of Housing and Urban Development, Commissioner of Local Government, and Commissioner of Planning and Budget. Women also hold the positions of Commissioners of Justice, Health, Education, Human Services, and Social Development.

Senator Uba Sani added that various women are in leadership positions within the departments and agencies of the Kaduna State Government, including the Head of Service.

The governor candidate emphasized that in addition to appointments, the current administration has provided financial aid to women.

“Under the Kaduna State Women Empowerment Fund (KADSWEF), the Ministry of Human Services and Social Development has disbursed N600 million to women entrepreneurs and organisations, to enhance their companies,” he revealed.

When elected governor, the candidate pledged to continue the current administration’s record of empowering women.

In the upcoming election, Senator Uba Sani urged women to vote APC at all levels, emphasizing that the party will enhance the welfare of both inhabitants of Kaduna state and Nigerians generally.

