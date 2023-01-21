NEWS

Kaduna State has no reason to be found or be part of poverty- Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has said that Kaduna State has no reason to be poor. Peter Obi made the comment when his campaign train visted Southern Kaduna.

He said, “Kaduna State has no reason to be found or be part of poverty. It is not possible. Kaduna State is one and half times the size of Belgium. Kaduna State is about 46000 sq km of land. Belgium is about 30,000.9 sq km.

Go and see what Belgium did in terms of agricultural exports. It’s about $50 billion. If Kaduna State do 10 percent of that, it’s far more than what they would ever get from statutory allocation.

Kaduna State is again almost one and half times the size of Netherlands. I can go on and on. Kaduna State used to be home of processing centre. It used to be a home for our cotton. We need to go back to all that.”

https://youtu.be/oJQTDqgar5w

Content created and supplied by: RealMedia (via 50minds
News )

