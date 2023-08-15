Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani Extends Condolences Following Zaria Central Mosque Collapse

In a heartfelt gesture of sympathy, Senator Uba Sani, the Governor of Kaduna State, has offered his condolences to the bereaved families, the injured, the residents of Zaria, and the esteemed Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli. This compassionate response comes in the wake of a distressing incident that unfolded on Friday, August 11th, 2023—the collapse of a portion of the historic Zaria Central Mosque.

The collapse of this iconic structure holds deep significance, not only for the people of Zaria but also for the broader cultural and religious landscape. Senator Uba Sani’s condolences reflect his empathy for the individuals affected by this unfortunate event. His words of solace acknowledge the pain and grief that accompany such incidents, particularly when they impact places of worship that hold a special place in the hearts of many.

In expressing his sympathies, Senator Uba Sani underscores the importance of unity and support during challenging times. This compassionate outreach resonates as a reminder of the leadership’s commitment to the welfare and well-being of the citizens they serve. It is a testament to the significance of acknowledging shared grief and standing in solidarity, even in the face of unexpected adversities.

