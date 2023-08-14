Kaduna State Governor El-Rufai Absent At Son’s Wedding

Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna State, was conspicuously absent on Saturday when Bello, his oldest son, married Aisha Habibu Shuaibu, his second wife.

According to the Daily Trust, after withdrawing from the ministerial contest, El-Rufai reportedly took a private plane out of the country. The Senate last week approved 45 of President Bola Tinubu’s forty-eight nominations for ministerial positions.

El-Rufai and two other nominees, Stella Okotete (Delta) and Danladi Abubakar (Taraba), the Senate claimed, were still awaiting security clearance.

Tuesday at the presidential palace in Abuja, the former governor had a meeting with President Tinubu before leaving for another nation. According to insiders, he intended to travel to Europe but would first stop in Egypt.

Bello, the chairman of the House of Representatives Banking Regulations Committee, wed Col. Habibu Shuaibu’s daughter, an ex-military administrator for the Plateau and Niger States, in a private ceremony on Saturday in Abuja.

The governor of Kaduna at the time was Uba Sani, and Bello worked with him on legislative issues while the governor was a senator. According to Hausa tradition, the groom’s father’s representative, known as the wakili, welcomes the bride while the waliyyi, who represents the bride’s family, distributes her.

However, because Hajia Hadiza Isma El-Rufai was there, this custom did not prevent the couple’s parents from attending their children’s wedding. On some of the event photos he posted on his verified X account, also known as Twitter, the governor added a tagline.

I had the privilege of acting as the groom’s father at the wedding of Honourable Bello El-Rufai, a former senior legislative aide and representative for the Kaduna North Federal Constituency, and his lovely bride, Aisha Shuaibu.

“I pray to Allah to make it one of the best marriages, and I send them my very best wishes for a joyful union.”

